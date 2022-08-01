Steven Spielberg and ten other prestigious film directors who have made video clips

The ‘King Midas of Hollywood’, the renowned film director Steven Spielberg, responsible for such blockbuster films as ET The Alien, Saving Private Ryan, Jurassic Park either Schindler’s List has directed his first video clip and has done using only an iPhone.

The lucky musician who has had the master of cinema to translate his song into a game of shots, light and color has been the British singer-songwriter Marcus Mumford and his song Cannibal.

rolled in black and whitewith the musician sitting on a stage playing the guitar as the only scenery, the result is a minimalist audiovisual production with the Spielberg label.

But he is not the only one who has put his knowledge, his experience and his genius as a film director at the service of music. Here are other outstanding filmmakers, from inside and outside our borders, who did it before him.

Martin Scorsese

The New York director is the author of one of the music videos that will go down in music history: Bad of Michael Jackson. Little more to add to the genius of the singer and the director.

David Fincher

The blockbuster director like Fight club either Loss He has directed numerous music videos, but one of them stands out. When he had not yet stood out in the world of cinema, he put himself under Madonna’s orders to film the legendary Vogue video clip.

David Lynch

The song wicked game, by Chris Isaak, is part of the movie soundtrack Wild Heartfrom Lynch.

The video clip made the top model Helana Christensen known.

Julius Medem

The connection between the film director and the musician from Madrid Anthony Vega it was immediate when they met and together they began to work on the video for the song sun ocean which was shot in Hendaye, Saint Jean de Luz and Irun.

Isabel Coixett

One of our most international directors, Isabel Coixet, was the author of the video Pisando fuerte in 1991, one of Alejandro Sanz’s great successes. She also directed the music video for the song. It’s all rightfrom Marlango, in 2008.

sofia coppola

The director of lost in translation She is also an experienced music video director. Among others, she signs This here giraffe for the band The Flaming Lips, Playground love for Air or Chloroform for Phoenix.

John Anthony Bayonne

He is another experienced in directing videos for songs. He has done it, for example, to She dances Alone and your theme How do we share friends? for Bunbury and his song Facing, for OBK Y you keep it upand to Raphael and its success Damn Goblin.

Tim Burton

Only one band can boast of having Tim Burton’s fantasy at the service of their video clips: The Killers. The creator of Eduardo Manostijeras signs two videos for this rock group: bones Y here with me. In the second, in addition, he had the collaboration of one of his favorite actresses, Winona Ryder.

Alejandro Amenabar

Director of sea ​​inside, one of our most international filmmakers, is the author of the video for the song I’m lovin ‘it of the peculiar formation Nancys Rubias, of which he is a member Mario Vaquerizo. Amenábar made this video clip a tribute to the film A Clockwork Orange.

Paula Ortiz

The Aragonese filmmaker of the acclaimed film The Bride is the author of the video clip of one of the most famous songs of the group Vetusta Morla, June 23. The story also has two exceptional protagonists, the actors Alvaro Morte and Veronika Moral.

Nacho Vigalondo

The Cantabrian actor and director has directed several video clips, including for Lori Meyers or Bravo Fisher, and also for the Madrid group Vetusta Morla. the song was I am telling you and in it Lolita and Nacho Vegas to translate the lyrics into emotions and images.