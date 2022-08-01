Rice crackers, a delicious snack that you can prepare with this simple recipe

The rice crackers have become one of the favorite alternatives; so much so that they have won good space on supermarket shelves. However, what industries they don’t want you to know is that it is a very simple recipe of prepare at home with very little and common ingredients.

East snack has the property of being a very light carbohydrate and very low in its caloric content which, in addition, due to its salty touch, can go perfectly accompanied by different toppingswhether they are sweet or savory; natural or a little more “artificial” such as dried fruit creams or jams. Likewise, you can accompany protein like tuna or salmon.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker