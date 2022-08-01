Rice crackers, a delicious snack that you can prepare with this simple recipe

The rice crackers have become one of the favorite alternatives; so much so that they have won good space on supermarket shelves. However, what industries they don’t want you to know is that it is a very simple recipe of prepare at home with very little and common ingredients.

East snack has the property of being a very light carbohydrate and very low in its caloric content which, in addition, due to its salty touch, can go perfectly accompanied by different toppingswhether they are sweet or savory; natural or a little more “artificial” such as dried fruit creams or jams. Likewise, you can accompany protein like tuna or salmon.

Related news

The advantage of these rice crackers is that they can substitute heavier carbohydrates such as packaged bread, rolls, tortillas, toast, etc. In this way, they are a perfect alternative to continue taking care of your figure in these summer vacations without having to “punish yourself” and stop eat the food or desserts that you crave the most.

Related news

Puffed rice crackers recipe

Ingredients:

½ cup uncooked white rice

1 ½ cups of water

1 teaspoon of salt

Honey

Step by Step:

1. Put the rice in a pot to boil for about 20 minutes and then let it cool.

2. Once cool, drain the rice and separate it into two equal portions. You will put salt in one and leave the other without flavor.

3. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

4. Place baking paper on a tray and, with a spoon, add the rice in the form of medallions. Remember to leave a few centimeters between each cookie.

5. Cook for 45 minutes or until you see them crispy and golden.

6. Take out of the oven, put a little honey on the batch of crackers without salt before they cool.

And ready! The salty ones can be accompanied with cheese, avocado, tuna, etc. While the sweet ones you can add fruit or some dried fruit cream of your choice.