Resurrection and freedom: Britney Spears and the chronicle of an emancipated artist

“It was Elton’s (John’s) idea, and Britney (Spears) is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of Tiny Dancer a full duo, and it’s amazing”. With that anonymous statement, published in the English media Page Six, the possible and long-awaited return of the Princess of Pop to music was communicated, who had not shed light on new releases since her last record work, Glory, released in 2016 and re-released in 2020 in its Deluxe edition.

“Britney is officially back. She has returned to work and is very excited, ”said the same informant.

Since a California court considered that her father’s guardianship “was no longer necessary”, the singer has been taking charge of her life little by little, gradually materializing a long list of wishes, such as getting married, a point crossed out last month June, when she walked down the aisle with her now-husband Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari

The Friday, November 12, 2021 It was a day that, without a doubt, Britney Spears will never forget. After in 2008 a United States court declared her father, James P. Spears, as her legal guardian, thus controlling her work schedule, financial activity and even – as Britney accused in a hearing – aspects of her personal life such as the decision of being a mother; Last year, the Los Angeles Superior Court granted her long-awaited freedom.

Were 13 years in which the artist lived under the tutelage of her father, who according to Forbes magazine, has since raised at least 5 million dollars just for legal fees.

Although the interpreter Toxicthat day he was not present at the court date, he did express himself through his social networks, where he uploaded a video of his fans celebrating in the street, accompanied by the phrase: “OMG I love my fans so much it’s crazy! I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day! The best day of all”.

More than eight months have passed since then, and since then the artist has been settling into her new reality, reconnecting with her followers on Instagram – a social network where almost 42 million users follow her and where she is very active – and solving a to-do list in your life.

One of the wishes of the 40-year-old woman is to get pregnant again. The singer has two teenage children, the fruit of her former relationship with Kevin Federline. And in one of her independence hearings, she mentioned her desire to enlarge the family; however, she stated that she had a contraceptive system on her body and that she was not allowed to remove it.

“I have an IUD (intrauterine device) inside me at the moment so I can’t get pregnant, I wanted to take it out to start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor, because they don’t want me to have more children,” he declared on that occasion.

For this reason, he caused so much emotion in his followers when on April 11 he announced through his Instagram account that She was pregnant with what would have been her third child. “I lost so much weight to go on my trip to Maui and then gained it back. I thought, ‘Wow… what happened to my stomach?’ My husband said, ‘No, you’re pregnant with food, silly!’ So I took a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well…I’m having a baby,” he detailed in the post.

Unfortunately, a month later, through the same channel, the singer reported that suffered a miscarriage. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce it until we were at a later stage, however we were very excited to share the good news,” he wrote. Despite this, he assured that the desire to enlarge the family continues.

With a carriage surrounded by flowers and pulled by a white horse, Britney Spears arrived at the altar dressed as snow in a suit designed by Donatella Versace and a veil that exceeded the extension of her body. At the altar, her fiancé was waiting for her, Sam Asghari, in front of an arch of pastel flowers and a sky covered in the same color. The scene -worthy of a fairy tale- took place on June 9, 2022, the day The Princess of Pop fulfilled another of her wishes: she got married.

But even one of the brightest days of the singer had her drop of bitterness. According to what was reported by TMZ, in the venue where the ceremony took place -a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles-, Jason Alexander, the ex-husband of the interpreter, entered the patio of the residence assuring that the artist had invited him to the event and that “she was his first and only wife”, even transmitted his actions through social networks, until he was arrested by police officers. Despite the attempt to sabotage the wedding, love was stronger, and the couple achieved their goal.

Britney and Asghari’s romance has its origins in 2016, when they met in the middle of the recordings of the video clip slumber party. The 28-year-old Iranian model and actor commented in an interview with Men’s Health magazine that during the filming of the video he talked a lot with the artist and they ended up exchanging phone numbers, and then made their first date at a sushi restaurant. Under the magnifying glass of the pink press, it was the same interpreter who confirmed her relationship, posting a photo of both on Instagram, in the new year of 2017, where the young man surrounds her with his arm during dinner.

Spears’ dream marriage featured a select guest list, which did not reach 100 people. Among them were Hollywood stars Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Madonna.

On the occasion, the The Queen and the Princess of Pop recreated one of the most iconic moments in show historybringing their lips together as a tribute to their performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, when they shared the stage with Christina Aguilera.

Photo: Instagram @britneyspears

Britney’s hectic life, with its ups and downs, is worthy of a best seller, and apparently, she thinks so too.

Earlier this year, Variety magazine announced that the artist I would already be working on an autobiographical book, where he would capture his memories, ranging from his rise to fame, through his artistic career, reaching his tense family relationship.

According to the Page Six portal, several publishers were interested in carrying out the project, however, the star reached an agreement with the Simon & Shuster Publisherthe one that, -according to the same means- would have agreed a monetary agreement that borders the 15 million dollars. And although there is no release date yet, everything indicates that the singer would already be working on her first lines.

As for music, until some time ago there was no clarity about the future of the performer on that path.

A month after having achieved her independence, the artist made an extensive publication on her Instagram account where she assured that she did not feel ready to record again, since she was “terrified” by the people who work in the industry.

“I guess most people find it weird that I don’t make music anymore (…) People have no idea what horrible things they’ve done to me and after what I’ve been through, I am terrified of people and the industry! (…) Not making my music anymore is my way of saying ‘fuck off’ in a sense, when in reality it only benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It is as if I subconsciously let them win,” he wrote in December 2021.

However, last month he delighted his followers with a renewed ‘a cappella’ version of his hit Baby One More Time “I have chills all over my body,” he wrote.

In addition, everything indicates that the pop star would return to the playlists. This after the Page Six site spread the rumors. According to the portal, the interpreter I would have already recorded the seventies hit Tiny Dancer with Elton John, in a studio in Beverly Hillswith the supervision of producer Andrew Watt.

The long-awaited single would be released by the Universal Music label this month, thus being the the singer’s first official release since being released from her father’s guardianship.

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Just like the lyrics of stronger, song from his album Oops!…I Did It Again, Today Britney Spears is stronger than yesterdayand although she is still undergoing a process to become financially independent, she already owns her space and her time, so it is not strange to see her dancing in light clothes on social networks, platforms where she expands with long texts and entertains his fans with moments of his day to day.

And although taking charge of your life is a path that is under construction, the truth is that it is going to a very good end. And finally she can say that she is a free woman.