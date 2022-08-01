Penélope Cruz, Ana de Armas and Cate Blanchett, stars of La Mostra

Penelope Cruz, Ana de Armas, Olivia Wilde, Cate Blanchett, Isabelle Huppert either Monica Bellucci are some of the actresses who will walk this year through the carpet of the Mostra along with fellow professionals such as Timothée Challamet, Hugh Jackman, Harry Styles Y Adam Driver.

The 79th Show will be held between August 31 and September 10 at the Lido, the Venetian island where it was founded exactly ninety years agoan event that will mark this edition.

The films in competition and the poster stars who will attend have been unveiled today at a press conference.

Penelope Cruz This edition has two films: “In the margins” directed by Juan Diego Botto Y “L’Immensità” by the Italian Emanuele Crialese.

Her husband, Javier Bardem It also seems that he will visit the Italian festival with the comedian Chris Rock by “Look at Me”a short film out of competition directed by Sally Potter.

Anne of Armswhich has undergone a spectacular transformation in its role as Marilyn Monroe for “Blonde”is one of the most anticipated stars this show. His film, which will also feature the actor Adrian Brodycompete for the Golden Lion.

Timothee Chalamet is another one of this summer’s most anticipated stars, along with actresses Taylor Russell and Clöeh Sevigny and the rest of the cast of “Bones and All”, the film by Luca Guadagninoand one of the festival’s favorite films.

The actress Olivia Wilde attends as director “Don’t Worry Darling”which will feature the presence of its two protagonists, the singer and actor Harry Styles and the actress Florence Pugh.

In addition to Huppert (by “The Syndicalist”), Belluci (“Siccita”,) and Blanchett (“Tar”), the cast of veteran artists that are expected is completed with actresses of the stature of Sigourney Weaver (“Masterer Gardeners”) and Tilda Swinton (“The Eternal Daughter”).

Other recognizable faces that will be seen this summer in the city of canals are Cassey Affleck and Zooey Deschanel for “Dreaming Wild”; Y Adam Driver with “White Noise”the film by Noah Baumbach responsible for raising the curtain on the festival.

Hugh jackman, Laura Dern Y Anthony Hopkins will walk the red carpet for “The Son”and also Willem Dafoe, Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Christopher Waltz To present “Dead for a Dollar”a film out of competition.

Other stars who will be seen on the Lido are Brendan Fraser, star of “The Whale” by Darren Aranofsky; Collin Farrell by “The Bansheens of Inisherin”; Bill Nighty in “Living room” by Oliver Hermanus and Oliver Stone, which brings “Nuclear”out of competition.

*With information from EFE.

