Male celebrities who have broken stereotypes by wearing a skirt in public like Brad Pitt

Currently, there are many stereotypes that have been broken because the same designers have opted to merge men’s fashion with women’s, which has been well received by some artists from the world of entertainment, who have been in charge of bringing the fashion of ‘Genderless’ or ‘without gender’ to another stage, with the aim of normalizing this type of clothing.

Recently, Brad Pitt lit up social media by showing up in a skirt during the premiere of his new movie ‘Bullet Train’, which took place in Berlin.

For this reason, today we bring you the list of celebrities who have taken the initiative to break stereotypes and put on clothes that are considered women’s.

bad bunny

Considered one of the greatest exhibitors of this new fashion ‘Genderless’, because in recent years, the singer does not think twice to wear a skirt, put on makeup, or dress as a woman in public and in his own Video Clips.

J Balvin

The Colombian, recognized for his urban music, appeared in Paris in February of this year, during the Louis Vuitton parade with a skirt that caught everyone’s attention. This, in tribute to designer Virgin Abloh, who died in November 2021.

Vin Diesel

No one would imagine that the famous and muscular actor, recognized for having mostly action movies, appeared in 2013 on the red carpet of the MTV Europe Music Awards, shocking everyone with his outfit.

Jared Leto

The actor is another of the exponents of Genderless fashion, since lately he has been seen in any act wearing a skirt or even heels. However, one of his most memorable appearances was in 2014 at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Jaden Smith

Without fear of publicizing his new style, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett has been seen at various events with skirts

Ricky Martin

In 2015, the singer surprised the public during one of her concerts by going on stage in a leather skirt at the National Auditorium in Mexico.