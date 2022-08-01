Kourtney Kardashian shares Travis Barker’s health update after he nearly died in battle with pancreatitis

KOURTNEY Kardashian shared a troubling health update on husband Travis Barker.

It comes about a month after the 46-year-old musician was discharged from the hospital after nearly dying of pancreatitis.

A video posted on Barker Wellness’s Instagram page shows Kourtney massaging Travis’s arm with a pain reliever cream.

His purple nails and huge wedding rings caress his heavily tattooed arm.

The pain reliever cream sits on a table next to them.

A caption of the post reads: “No better feeling #barkerwellness”.

Kourtney, 43, reposted the video on her Instagram account.

Blink-182 drummer owns Barker Wellness Co. which features several CBD products.

No explanation was given as to why Travis needed the analgesic cream featured in the video, but it comes after his hospital stay last month.

He spent six days in the hospital after suffering from life-threatening pancreatitis

Travis previously confirmed in an Instagram story that a colonoscopy may have triggered the disease.

Travis told fans on Instagram: “I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great.

“But after dinner I felt excruciating pain and I’ve been hospitalized ever since.”

He continued: “During the endoscopy I had a small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually managed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.

“This resulted in severe and life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Travis added: “I am very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better”.

MORE WORRY

Fans have noticed a few other social media posts that have sparked concern for the rockstar.

Travis posted a graphic photo after his time in the hospital that showed a needle in his arm as a blood sample was taken.

The shot was up close and personal, showing the needle sticking in his veins to draw blood.

Travis didn’t add any text to explain what was going on at the time.

However, it could be that he made an outpatient visit after his recent hospitalization.

He also posted a creepy photo of his finger covered in blood.

It appeared to be cut through the nail, blood streaking downward.

However, the elusive rocker didn’t add any text to explain what had happened.

The background of the photo also offered no clue.

However, Travis is a drummer, so it’s possible he caught the injury while he was behind the kit.

Despite those two photos, it looks like Travis is recovering well.

He has been seen hanging out with Kourtney on multiple occasions amid rumors that she may be pregnant with her child.

