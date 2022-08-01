Kim Kardashian will undergo a cosmetic procedure

Kim Kardashian is recognized internationally for her multiple businesses related to the world of fashion. Ella apart from her account of her on her Instagram account with more than 327 million followers. Her marriage and subsequent divorce from her kanye-west It has positioned her as the best positioned celebrity in the world of the internet.

Now his name has become a trend since in several interviews for international media he has declared that an aesthetic procedure will be carried out to eliminate the wrinkles on his face.

It is a laser procedure on the skin that is done with the Dr Ashkan Ghavamiwhich explains that it is promptly to avoid the existence of wrinkles.

Kim is here to continue her skincare journey. When we get older, we get sun and our skin can get blemished, so the skin can have different colors and textures

Kim Kardashian and the obsession with beauty

On the other hand, she took advantage of the moment of her announcement to clarify certain things that are very important to her since, according to her, her detractors believe that she only thinks about modifying her body with artificial procedures or products.

I have never worn lash extensions. I have never done anything to myself. I just put on a little bit of mascara. I have also not put fillers on my cheekbones or lips

In addition, she is known for having created a line of products specialized in skin care. Additionally, Kim suffers from psoriasis, which is a condition in which skin cells build up to form scales and dry, itchy patches. Psoriasis is supposed to be an immune system problem. Some triggers are infections, stress, and colds.

Working with some of the most famous dermatologists in the world has given me a great opportunity to learn from them.

Pete Davidson’s opinion

His partner, the comedian and actor Pete Davidson has stated on several occasions that he is a little tired of his partner’s obsession with having a slim body. He thinks that it is not very healthy to see her girlfriend in various surgical and chemical processes to modify her body, face or skin.

The comedian has commented in several interviews that the only thing that interests him is that she is at peace with her life and has no problems in the future due to her obsession with looking and feeling beautiful.

