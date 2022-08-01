Justin Bieber, the “Justiece World Tour” starts from Italy: the concert in Lucca

The Justin World Tour starts again from theItalywith the concert in Lucca in the area next to the Walls. After the cancellation of the last stages of the tour in the United States at the beginning of the summer, the singer is now ready to return to the major stages in the world. Because of the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, in fact, the pop star had been forced to stop: the virus had attacked her facial nerves, up to the paralysis of half of her face.

Last night, Sunday July 31the Lucca Summer Festival you have access to a totally pop light. 16 thousand fans, coming from all over Italy, but also from France, Spain and Holland, braved heat and storms to feel one of the greatest pop stars of all time. The tour restarted in our country, will touch the most important European locations, but also South America, the Asian continent and the oceanic one, and then return here again at the beginning of next year, in particular in Casalecchio di Renothe 27 and 28 Januaryalways on the occasion of Justice World Tour.

To open the concert there was the energy of Mara Sattei and Rkomi, who anticipated the star in a performance full of determination and fun. “Are you guys having fun?” this was the mantra of the evening: Bieber fascinated and entertained his audience, having fun himself, after the long-awaited resumption of the concerts. He was looking forward to showing the world all the show he had prepared: “We worked hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. We will see each other soon”.

THE LADDER OF THE CONCERT