Justin Bieber leaves Italy after his illness, the news of the concert in Lucca

After a long forced stop that had forced him to cancel some dates of his Justice World Tour because of Ramsay Hunt syndrome who had paralyzed part of his face on Sunday 31 July Justin Bieber returned to perform live on the occasion of the Lucca Summer Festival.

In front of 20 thousand fans Justin he performed in a live during which he did not limit himself to singing his most famous hits (the ladder from Lucca included about 20 songs ranging from “Baby“To” What do you mean? ” until you get to “Sorry”And“ Peaches ”), but he also wanted to use his comeback to launch some important messages related to love for oneself as well as acceptance of others.

“Sometimes it can be difficult to see all the beauty that surrounds me because I am blocked by the problem I have in front of me. Sometimes I’m blocked by jealousy or insecurity, ”he says Justin Bieber on the stage of the Lucca Summer Festival in a short clip that opened his Italian concert.

“I believe God wants me to love me for who I am at the point of my life path I am now. If my path can help you, I don’t want anything else. I love you all », he then concluded in his own video message Justin Bieberwho appeared visibly excited during the first minutes of the live, determined to give a fairytale evening to all the fans present among whom (of course) could not miss Hailey Bieberarrived in Lucca alongside the 28-year-old singer to support him on the occasion of his return on tour, also celebrated by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx, “hidden” among the public.

During his concert Justin Bieber also launched an important message against racism and any kind of discrimination, shouting: «It doesn’t matter how you are, how you look, your size or ethnicity: we are all the same. Racism is diabolical and divisions are wrong ». Welcome back Justin, we missed you.

