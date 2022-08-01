Jon Favreau begged the Russos not to kill Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Jon Favreau He is one of the main architects of the Marvel Universe. It was he, after all, who thought Robert Downey Jr. He was perfect to play the arrogant Tony Stark, and on the shoulders of this character the gigantic franchise that prevails in Hollywood today was built. Favreau directed him in Hombre de Hierro Y Iron Man 2, limiting himself from then on to act as Happy (Stark’s assistant and friend) whenever they asked him to. However, he never finished losing his influence in the goings-on of Kevin Feigeven to the point of trying to change a basic detail of Avengers: Endgame.

Why? Because in the script that had been sent to him Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of the film, Tony Stark died. Heroically sacrificing himself to finish off Thanos (Josh Brolin). The Russian have remembered this anecdote during an interview in Vanity Fairheld in conjunction with the premiere of the unseen agent. Who will debut in the MCU with Captain America: The Winter Soldier are comfortable outside of Marvel Studios, facing a promising future at Netflix with the sequels of the unseen agent or of tyler rake, another head that they contributed to establish. Today the Russos even seem to prefer the model streaming earlier than the conventional exhibit, but they maintain their good relationship with the MCU.

And they fondly remember how hard Favreau had it when he learned what the plan was for end game, to the point of being one of those who pushed for him to change. “Some of the pressure came from Jon Favreau, who called us after reading the script. And he told us ‘are you really going to kill Iron Man?’”says Anthony. “Did. I remember getting on the phone with Favreau in a corner of the set while he was trying to talk me out of it. He said ‘you can’t do this’. ‘You’re going to devastate people and you don’t want them to come out of the theater like that'”Joe interjected. But Favreau’s warnings did not sink in. “We did it anyway.”





“In honor of Jon, he had gone through a process that we fully understood. Maybe we would have had the same reaction.”, Anthony concludes, taking charge of Favreau’s attachment to Iron Man. Today Tony Stark is already MCU history, and Feige’s franchise has evolved after him, branching out into several series throughout Phase 4 while introducing new characters. Feige himself, last week, laid out the plan for Phases 5 and 6 (including another Avengers movie by Destin Daniel Crettondirector of Shang Chi), proclaiming that there is much future after the sacrifice of Iron Man.

