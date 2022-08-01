Jennifer Aniston Just Showed Us What the Perfect Beachy Waves Look Like

Both on the beach and off it, Jennifer Aniston has become the gold standard when it comes to easy, tousled waves to wear all year long. As your hairdresser said Chris McMillan once told Vogue, ‘Jen doesn’t like manufactured curls’, and true to form, the californian by birth She had nothing to think about her beauty strategy for her latest beach outing. In a new Instagram selfie, the star of film and television she sunbathed in a stylish straw hat that shaded her face over a cascade of salted, air-dried locks—that’s the original, perfect beach waves.

Jennifer Aniston’s Beach Wave Trick

Whether it’s naturally, thanks to a dip in the sea, or with the help of Aniston’s hair care line, Lolavie (if it’s the latter, we suspect it’s the work of a few sprays of her Glossing Detangler and/or Perfecting Leave-In, applied from mid-lengths to ends), all of these options are a reminder that there’s nothing more summery that lively and perfectly disheveled strands that, in addition, shine with the reflection of the sun.