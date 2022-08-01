Hiroyuki Sanada leaves any clues about his character in John Wick 4

If we have to talk about action movies, it is difficult for us not to touch on the John Wick franchise at some point in the conversation. Similarly, when it comes to highly versatile action stars, it is rare that the name of Hiroyuki Sanada (Sanada Hiroyuki)do not appear.

The Japanese actor has been part of the cast of some of the most famous action movies of the last decades, including, of course, The last Samurai.

Sanada will debut in the John Wick franchise in the fourth installment of the saga. his character, Shimazuwas first seen in footage from the film that was seen at San Diego Comic-Con.

While talking to Collider about his presence in Bullet Train, the new movie from David Leitch which opens this Friday in theaters, Hiroyuki Sanada was asked about his participation in John Wick 4.

Naturally, the actor could not share too much information about his character or the plot that we will find in the new installment of the Gun Fu saga, but he did leave some clues.

Sanada comments that he has a great relationship with Keanu Reeves, with whom he shared a poster in the movie 47 Ronin. Thanks to these previous tables, the Japanese actor explains that they both have very good chemistry on screen, something that we will notice in John Wick 4.

The cast of the new installment of John Wick is full of stars. In addition to the regulars of the franchise such as Lance Reddick, Ian McShane or Laurence Fishburnethe film will feature Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown or Natalia Tenaamong others.

John Wick 4 will be released in theaters on March 24, 2023. If you want to see Hiroyuki Sanada dealing sticks before then, you have a date with Bullet Train this Friday in your favorite cinema, with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson or Zazie Beetz having the bullet train ride of their lives.