He, she, them: here’s how to use pronouns to respect non-binary people

Once they used the “you” and the “you” as courtesy pronouns and there could be some confusion as to which one to use, but generally the “she” was the most common and was fine regardless of the sex of the person to whom it was addressed. Today, however, the use of pronouns is changing to respect those who do not recognize themselves in male gender and not even in the female one. What to use instead of her / him? Theirs. But it’s not that easy.

In English there is the “singular they“(Literally” their singular “), a pronoun that respects the interlocutor as it does not force you to choose between the third-person singular masculine pronoun” he “(he) and the feminine one” she “(her) . And, in fact, transgender or non-binary people use the phrase “my pronouns are they / them”To ask that the third person plural pronoun“ they ”be used even when referring to each one of them individually. The broad use in English of “singular they” which does not distinguish on the basis of gender (as opposed to the singular pronouns “he” and “she”) is a linguistic innovation so relevant that in the United States the prestigious American Dialect Society chose “singular they” as word of the year in 2015 and as word of the decade in 2019.

Recently, pop star Jennifer Lopez introduced her daughter on stage Emme Maribel Muniz, Age 14, using the neuter pronouns they / them. JLo, however, is not the only vip mom whose child is not comfortable responding to traditional gender expressions. In the past, the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh – as the actress often recounted – wanted to dress ‘like a boy’, wear short hair and be called John. Megan FoxInstead, she spoke explicitly about exploring the gender identity spectrum of her son Noah, who currently wants to dress ‘like a girl’. The singer’s children Pink are growing in a gender neutral perspective, while the supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, during pregnancy, those who asked whether the future baby was male or female replied by asserting that he or she would communicate it when they grew up: an answer that implied the desire not to force gender stereotypes.

If the use of “singular they” for English-speaking people has entered everyday life, the more difficulties you have with a language likeItalian. In our language, in fact, it doesn’t make much sense to literally translate ‘they’ with ‘them’ and even less to try to import solutions from a language that uses grammatical mechanisms different because the gender would still remain marked (in Italian we must however continue to accord nouns, adjectives and past participles to the masculine and feminine.asteriskthe x, the u, the y, the slash, the apostrophe, the schwa, etc.

Another solution proposed by the queer community is the use of indefinite pronouns or ai impersonal verbs: if we do not know the gender of the person with whom we interface or if we do not know it, we must necessarily use indefinite pronouns and impersonal verbs. Instead of asking ‘did you have fun yesterday?’ or ‘Did you have fun yesterday?’, we will ask ‘Was it fun yesterday?’, so as to indicate someone or something in a generic way and avoid hurting the sensitivity and invading the privacy of others. Anyway, to avoid linguistic dribbling, it is best to listen to the way the interlocutor uses pronouns to refer to himself. And then reuse the same pronoun.