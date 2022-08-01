Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The director of the upcoming film recently touched on the involvement of singer Harry Styles’ character in his third film about the Guardians.

James Gunn is currently working on all the final details of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3latest movie about the beloved Guardians.

A few days ago, those attending the San Diego Comic-Con were able to see a first preview where some very exciting details were revealed for Marvel fans.

Although the video was not published on the internet, it is now known that Chukwudi Iwuji will play High Evolutionary and Maria Bakalova will play Cosmo the space dog. They add to Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and Elizabeth Debicki.

However, there has been quite a bit of rumor about the appearance of Harry Styles as Eros aka Starfoxwho made his presentation at the UCM in a post-credits scene of the 2021 Eternals tape.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 | Will Eros be by Harry Styles?

After being asked by Extra about Eros/Starfox’s involvement in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, director James Gunn answered with a resounding no. “I’m setting the record straight. Starfox doesn’t show up.”

Although the character of Styles will not be shown in the next production, Kevin Feige told MTV News that Eros will be back soonalthough he did not specify where or when.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be released on May 5, 2023.