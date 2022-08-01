Frankie Montás and Lou Trivino to the Yankees for four players
NEW YORK — The Yankees beefed up their pitching for the final stretch of the schedule and the postseason by acquiring starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino on Monday in a trade with the Oakland Athletics for four prospects.
New York sent 26-year-old rookie left-hander JP Sears to Oakland, as well as three other minor leaguers: 24-year-old left-hander Ken Waldichuk, 23-year-old right-hander Luis Medina and 22-year-old infielder Cooper Bowman. .
Hours earlier, the Yankees acquired Scott Effross, a 22-year-old reliever, in a trade with the Cubs that sent 24-year-old right-hander Hayden Wesneski to Chicago.
Montas, a 29-year-old right-hander, is 4-9 with a 3.19 ERA in 19 starts. He was the second big-name starter to be traded before the deadline, after Cincinnati sent fellow Dominican Luis Castillo to Seattle.
Montas has a salary of just over $5 million this year, is arbitration eligible at the end of the season and may become a free agent after the 2023 season. His fastball is averaging 96 mph.
Trivino, a 30-year-old right-hander, is 1-6 with a 6.47 ERA, double his 2021 tally, with 10 saves in 13 chances. He has a $3 million salary and is arbitration eligible before the 2023 and 2024 seasons, after which he may be a free agent.
Sears is 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA in two starts and five relief appearances.