Fortnite Chapter 3: so you can do the trick to teleport on the map | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

They discover more glitches in Fortnite, the Battle Royale of Epic Games. A hack with the Ripsaw Launcher allows players to teleport around the map. The detail is that you will need a friend to do the trick, but you can still take advantage of the programming error.

the youtuber GKI recently shared a video of the new failure of Fortnite. The content creator is known for posting various glitches in the game, from bugs to win to creative mode maps giving players a ton of XP.

The last glitch allows loopers to teleport away in less than a second, which sounds amazing. However, to perform this glitch, you must first obtain the Ripsaw launcher.

FORTNITE | How to do the trick with the Ripsaw Launcher

The weapon was released to the game with the v21.10 update on June 21. It’s amazing for crushing structures, but also for fast teleporting, as the last glitch shows.

To teleport with ripsaw launcher, players must build some ramps on top of each other and then build a floor on top of the structure. While under the floor, they need to fake the lag and have their character run instead.

After this, they will need their teammate to charge the ripsaw launcher and shoot at them. The final step is to simply edit the ramp and make it face the opposite direction.

Considering that this error Fortnite requires the presence of another player, can only be used in Duos, Trios, and Squads game modes.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3: Week 8 Challenges

Destroy 5 structures with a single shot from the Chainsaw (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Throw a fish into the water (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to an opponent with a weapon obtained by fishing (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal explosive damage while looking away (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Find the coolest player on the island (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to an opponent in a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking the horn (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Obtain consumable items (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage 30 meters away or more with Assault Rifles (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

