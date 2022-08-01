Fernando Alonso will race with Aston Martin from 2023

The Spanish driver will leave Alpine next season to take the seat vacated by Sebastian Vettel with the British team

the spanish pilot Fernando Alonsodouble world champion Formula 1will be team driver Aston-Martin from 2023 with a multi-year contractannounced this Monday the British team, which has a vacant seat after the announcement of the retirement of the German pilot Sebastian Vettel at the end of the season.

It’s a statement, Aston-Martin recognizes that the “incredible experience of Ferdinand and his brilliant pace and running ability is a clear statement of intent from an organization that is committed to developing a championship-winning team. Formula 1“.

For its part, Alonsowho this season competes with the French team Alpinewas very optimistic about the future: “This team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and therefore is one of the most interesting in the Formula 1 today. I Know Lawrence –Lawrence Stroll, CEO of Aston-Martin— and Lance Stroll for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and the passion to succeed in the Formula 1“.

“I have seen how the team has consistently attracted great people with a winning tag, and I am aware of the huge commitment to the new facilities and resources at Silverstone as no one in the Formula 1 The current one is showing greater vision and an absolute commitment to victory, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me”, assures the Spaniard.

Fernando Alonso will take the place vacated by Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin. Getty Images

“I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the forefrontand I want to be part of an organization that is committed to learning, development and success, although we are all aware that there is a long way to go to get there and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance” explains the double world champion.

“The passion and the desire to perform that I have witnessed – the pilot insists – convince me to maintain my enjoyment and my commitment to this sport. I intend to win again in this sport and, therefore, I have to take advantage of opportunities that seem right to me.

The CEO of Aston-MartinLawrence Stroll, acknowledges in that statement that he knows Fernando Alonso and admires him “for many years and I have always been clear that he is a committed winner like me”.

“I have set out to bring together the best people and develop the right resources and organization to succeed in this highly competitive sport, and those plans are now taking shape at Silverstone, so it seemed only natural to invite Ferdinand to be part of building a winning team, and in our recent conversations we quickly established that we have the same ambitions and values, and it was logical and easy to confirm our desire to work together,” said Stroll.