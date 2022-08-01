Dwayne Johnson, one more Barcelona fan: “It’s good to see my brothers”

The FC Barcelona It is being reformed based on good for the next season. With numerous signings and a dream squad, the Barça club is now home after having toured the United States that began with a victory against real Madrid in the Classic, and which has ended with another victory against the New York Red Bulls.

In this last game, the club that Xavi Hernández trains has enjoyed a crowd devoted to them. Some fans among whom was another great world star, Dwayne Johnsonwho has stopped by the Red Bull Arena to see the Ferran Torres, aubameyang and company.

The actor and former wrestler has enjoyed privileged views at the foot of the field, where has been able to greet the FC Barcelona players one by one to congratulate them also for his great role in the United States. The Rock himself and the Blaugrana team have shared some images in the stadium, showing the complicity that the actor feels with the first team players.

a viral image

The culé club has shared a photograph in which Dwayne Johnson appears with Ferrán Torres and Aubameyang in what appears to be the locker room tunnel. An image that the actor has subsequently reposted, showing the admiration he feels for the Barça players. “Good to see my brothers. The energy of you and the Barcelona fans…”, Johnson has written, who has added some emoticons of fire flames.

A photograph that has quickly gone viral on social networks, adding more than 100,000 likes among the followers of Dwayne Johnson and those of FC Barcelonawho have been amazed because the actor was one more fan of the Blaugrana club.