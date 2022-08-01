Dwayne Johnson assured that there are “big plans” to expand the universes of his Black Adam movies and the League of Superpets

[En esta nota encontrarán spoilers sobre la escena post-créditos de DC Liga de Supermascotas]

Last week the premiere of the first of the two films that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will present together with DC and Warner Bros during this year took place: DC League of Super Pets.

Although that animated project where Johnson performs the voice of Krypto the Superdog has perhaps not been as promoted as the live-action production where the actor will play Black Adam, the Justice League pets bet managed to raise $41 million dollars in its first weekend in theaters and Johnson wanted to celebrate that milestone by ensuring that this would be only the beginning of his collaborations with DC and Warner Bros.

Specifically through his official Instagram account, the Rock shared a post about the post-credits scene of DC League of Super Pets where Black Adam and his dog, Anubius (both voiced by Johnson), confront Superman and Krypto.

Johnson addressed that sequence by highlighting the constant questions about Black Adam vs. Superman that he’s been asked in the context of his live-action movie about Shazam’s nemesis.

“You know how I feel about Superman vs Black Adam. The Indestructible Force meets the Immovable Object”wrote the actor after thanking the collection of DC League of Superpets. “With the DC Universe League of Super Pets we had the opportunity to build this amazing animated universe in a big, fun and cool way. So, after three o’clock in Teremana, I came up with an idea for the end credits…Let me introduce you to the meanest, meanest, evilest anti-hero canine to walk God’s green land…Anubius. Complete with his favorite new toy—squeezy Bruce Batman.”

For now Warner Bros has not confirmed a sequel to DC League of Super Petsbut Johnson probed that he already has plans for more productions of that saga and Black Adam.

“At Seven Bucks Productions we have big plans to develop the DC Universe of Black Adam and now the DC Universe League of Super Pets with our partners Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics, and the DC League of Super Pets and Black Adam are just the beginning.” sentenced the actor.

Of course, although the possibility of a live-action clash between Superman and Black Adam is not yet completely ruled out, it seems that in The Rock’s plans that fight could take place in the animated field. All while as for the productions derived from Black Adam, the actor had already indicated that the Justice Society could be the focus of those bets.

While DC League of Super Pets is already in theaters, Black Adam will be released in October.