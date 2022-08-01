Diego Luna is the leader of the rebellion and networks with a new trailer for “Andor”

It is expected that “Andor” will be released on September 21, with three episodes of streaming transmitted by DisneyPlus.

The series is expected to comprise 12 episodes showing what happened five years before the events of the film. “Rogue One”.

Nowadays, starwars It has a franchise value of more than 42 million dollars and is one of the most important.

The new series of “Andor” has become the last bet of the giant Disney Plusa series that has been a trend not only because of the fandom of starwarsbut also by the leading role of the actor Diego Moon.

It has been disclosed that the story of “rogue one: An history about StarWars” It is based on a world five years before what happened in the saga, which has kept the Mexican actor in the digital conversation, due to the pride that the growing presence of Mexicans in international mega-productions generates among Internet users.

Without a doubt, within pop culture, starwars plays a fundamental role, since it is one of the main franchises, within the collection and development of the fantastic world, so much so that according to what is indicated by the firm, the franchise has a value of more than 42 million dollars, of which it is estimated that little more than 10 million dollars will come from tickets to cinemas, being “Rogue One”one of the latest projects belonging to the cinematographic universe of lucasfilm and in which the figure Diego Luna obtained a protagonism for others relevant for the new deliveries.

The figure of the Mexican actor has remained in trend within social networks, in recent months, due to his role in the series “Andor”; however, his filmology has placed him as one of the most recognized actors, either for films like “Y tu madre tú”, “Nicotina”, “Abel” or “La Terminal”, where he shared spotlights with Tom Hanks or more recently within his growing involvements in the Star Wars cinematic universe.

Diego Luna my shepherd https://t.co/yzjeq8647M — L (@lorebxx) August 1, 2022

Diego Luna and the new trailer for “Andor”

“Andor“, series of lucasfilmbelonging to the universe of starwarsrevealed a new advance today morning, which has kept fans of the saga in a growing expectation about the success of the new series, in addition, a new poster of the twelve-episode series was also released, aspect that has led the digital community to increase expectations about the new project of starwars and the Rudo y Cursi actor.

Trailer for “Andor”, the new star wars series and is the prequel to the movie “Rogue One”…. starring Diego Luna… Premieres in September on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/jvukbjGm9F — Cesar Moreno (@CesarMorenoH) August 1, 2022

Diego Luna and Tenoch Huerta in Narcos: Mexico and in their respective upcoming roles🇲🇽🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/aYSuHcw0oD — kelly/jorah (@djarinspena) July 24, 2022

All Star Wars fans waiting for September 21 to see #andor starring Diego Luna😅 pic.twitter.com/TXhro65wpz — Titanium Records (@Titanio_Records) August 1, 2022



The appearance of Mexican actors within one of the most important film industries in the world, as it is Star Wars or Marvel, not only accredits the career of the actors, but also promotes that more and more people seek to fulfill their goals and dreams.

