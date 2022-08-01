Celebrities suffer ‘financial pain’ after investing in cryptocurrencies

August 1, 2022 | 2:20 p.m.

Celebrities from different fields such as Mike Tyson, Tom Brady Y Reese witherspoonwere added to investments in cryptocurrencies in 2021, however, the market has been engulfed in volatile trading due to macro headwinds.

Due to the fall that weighs the crypto market So far in 2022, the investments of celebrities who bet on digital currencies with television ads and even crypto-promotional tweets have been affected.

The close estimate of the ‘financial pain’ suffered by these celebrities is varied, with Matt Damon promoting cryptocurrencies in October 2021 with the “Fortune Favors the Brave” ad campaign for the exchange Crypto.com.

However, Damon has been mocked for promoting a risky investment to his fans, on top of the fact that at the close of July, bitcoin fell 56%, which also adds to the collapse of different crypto lenders.

Tom Brady and Mike Tyson in the world of crypto investments

Tom Bradythe seven-time winning quarterback of the superbowl announced in June 2021 that it was forming a partnership with a cryptocurrency exchange, appearing in an ad that read:

“I am partnering in crypto with FTX. You join?“.

In several spots he appeared with the model Gisele Bündchen, his wife. However, fans who logged in when the ads debuted saw that bitcoin it has plummeted 35% since then; while his fellow superstar athletes Steph Curry and Naomi Osaka they followed the quarterback to form partnerships with FTX.

Secondly, Mike Tysoninvested in NFTs last year, however its ‘non-fungible tokens’ have been trading poorly since September of the same year.

From its debut to the most recent sale on July 21, the average price of the Tyson’s NFTs It has dropped more than 95%.

Other celebs feeling the ‘financial pain’

Matt Jamesthe former star of the series Bachelor was associated with the exchange BlockFi on May 18, 2021.

With cryptocurrencies, we have the opportunity to truly redefine the core ideas of money, wealth, and who has it.

he said at the time in an announcement.

The price of bitcoin fell 30% after the promotion of the star; Furthermore, BlockFi has been caught up in the turmoil of the cryptocurrency world in recent months, but obtained an expanded credit line of FTX that helped him maintain operations.

Another of the celebrities who invested in cryptocurrencies is Reese witherspoonsince in December 2021, the actress tweeted that “cryptocurrencies are here to stay.”

His media company, Hello Sunshine, formed a partnership in February to promote and collaborate with the collective. World of Women NFT. However, since the partnership was announced, its average price has plummeted more than 75%.

On the other hand, the rapper French Montanacreated a collection of NFT sneakers on September 10, 2021, which also included real-life versions of the shoes.

From the moment of launch until the last sale, the NFT they fell about 90%; plus the Montana collection hasn’t seen much trading volume, with the value of all sales totaling less than three ethers.

With information from Bloomberg