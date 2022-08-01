Billie Eilish is already working on new songs for her third album | Music

It seems unbelievable but almost a year has passed since billie eilish put an end to the wait of millions of his fans with the release of his second album, happier than ever (2021). The pandemic affected his plans to release music earlier to pick up the baton of When we all fall asleep, where do we go? (2019). A situation that does not want to be repeated.

And that is why, together with his inseparable brother Finneas, he has been photographed in the recording studio shaping the new songs that could be part of his third album. At 20 years old, the performer is a true creative volcano and her musical torrent wants to find its natural outlet in the elaboration of a new LP.

That is the goal that he recently acknowledged to Billboard magazine during a report in the middle of his world tour: “I just want to continue enjoying the music we make. And that’s why I think I’m a bit of a procrastinator when it comes to work, especially when we’re busy. In theory, I want to make a song and release an album next year“.

Billie Eilish would stand with 21 years and three albums on the market, something that is within the reach of very few people and more after having been on tour for long periods of time. In addition, the creative process for the soloist is always a bittersweet experience: “That means we have to do it, and it’s very difficult for me to make music. I don’t want to do something I don’t like, so I get scared, but I never I want to stop creating the way we create and make music that touches people.”

The singer seems happy, excited and above all, inspired and has fundamental support in her career such as that of her brother Finneas who, by the way, has also just released new music. There is no doubt that both artists are capable of giving free rein to their music despite the fact that their agenda is full of commitments.

We must remember that a few weeks ago during a show in Manchester he presented a new song called TV, a beautiful ballad that sounds incredible in the broken and torn voice of the Californian singer. “What’s the point of anything / All of my friends are missing again / That’s what happens when you fall in love” said part of the lyrics of this song.

TV wants to tell a story that everyone can identify with. “There’s a sad image that I think most people who’ve been in love can relate to, a relationship maybe falling apart or a friendship falling apart, of time passing. When things go wrong in life, the Most people worry that it’s their fault, but I think the reality of the world is that most things that happen happen to you too,” Finneas told Apple Music 1.