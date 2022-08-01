Ariana Grande reappears blonde and with her trusted composers: is new music coming? | Music

Ariana Grande has been in front of the cameras for more than a decade. The American is one of the great stars of the moment, being one of the most listened to and loved singers in the music industry. And she doesn’t miss us! She has a voice that seems to come from another planet. What trebles it has!

But Ariana began her career as an actress. In fact, since she was little she has starred in musicals. It was in 2010 when she, at just 16 years old, when her face began to be known worldwide thanks to the Nickelodeon series victorious. Her charisma caught on so much in the audience that the producers decided to make a spin off of his character: Sam and Cat.

Having one of the most prestigious voices in the industry and a past as an actress, we are not surprised that the young woman is one of the protagonists of the film adaptation of the musical wicked. A few months ago it was confirmed that Ariana Grande would play Glinda in the film prepared by Jon M. Chu.

Well, it seems that the shooting of the film has already begun and Ariana Grande has had to change her look to get into the role of the famous fairy. In this way, in one of the last photos of her that she has shared with her star on her Instagram account, we have been able to see her with her characteristic XXL ponytail with a new color: platinum blonde.

It is true that in 2018, when the singer was promoting the album sweetener, He decided to surprise his followers and followers with hair of this color. And the truth is that he was wonderful.





Surrounded by trustworthy musicians

Another thing that has caught the attention of her fans is that Ariana Grande appears with two of her trusted musicians. The young woman is between Ilya Salmanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. These are two of his trusted composers. In fact, both have participated in almost all his records. have been in My Everything, Dangerous Woman, Sweetner Y Thank U, Next.

Thus, we have reason to think that Ariana Grande may be working on new music. Maybe the shooting of wicked is inspiring him and he has decided to prepare new songs for the coming months. A news that would be very celebrated among her public.