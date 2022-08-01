AMC releases the first trailer for the ‘Interview with the Vampire’ series

interview with the vampire had a somewhat uneven first translation to the audiovisual. It was the 90s, and Neil Jordan was in charge of a cast that brought together the cream of Hollywood: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Christian Slater and a debutante Kirsten Dunst. The ego struggles between the actors, as well as the difficulties of adapting the extensive material from Anne Ricecaused the film not to gel completely (although it does not lack admirers) and the feeling persisted that the most famous of the The Vampire Diaries of Rice had not been properly treated. Decades later, AMC arrives to try again.

It does so, moreover, after signing a profitable agreement according to which it can develop an entire franchise based on Rice’s work (about 18 volumes), inaugurating with vampire interview as he starts to stand up The Mayfair Witches with the prominence of Alexandra Daddario. Regarding the first title, the resulting series had already published a few images, but it was at the San Diego Comic-Con where those responsible delivered a trailer to match. The advance transports us to the New Orleans of 1900, as Louis de Pointe du Lac tells his story to a journalist from today. Louis is, of course, a vampire, eager to recount his busy relationship with Lestat.

After standing out in Game of Thrones as Gray Worm, Jacob Anderson plays Louis, while Sam Reid plays Lestat. The series will consist of seven episodes (with much more time for the story to breathe than Jordan’s film had), and has among its executive producers Christopher Riceson of the author, already Mark Johnsonwho assured in San Diego that his series “it will be a much more modern interpretation” of the original text, while remaining faithful. Directing the episodes we will have alan taylorwho has already worked with Anderson on several episodes of Game of Thrones in addition to participating in Mad Men and direct Thor: The Dark World for Marvel.





The series would premiere on AMC+, AMC’s streaming platform, this October 2nd. There is no news of when it could be seen in Spain, but its thing is that it will eventually become available on the same AMC + that we can count on here through sites like Orange, Vodafone, Jazztel and Amazon Prime Video.

