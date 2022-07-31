WWE SummerSlam 2022 card order revealed

WWE celebrates its biggest event of the summer this Saturday. SummerSlam 2022 will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The company has presented eight fights, six of them headlines, highlighting the Last Man Standing Match that will face Roman Reigns with Brock Lesnar, where the WWE Unified Universal Championship will be at stake.

Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the order of the fights of the card (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s event, which you can see below.



WWE SummerSlam 2022 Undercard Order



RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. becky lynch

LoganPaul vs. The Miz



WWE United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. theory



No Disqualification Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin



WWE Unified Tag Team Championships (Special Guest Referee: Jeff Jarrett)

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Unified Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar



WWE SummerSlam 2022 schedules (main show) *

18:00: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early on July 31): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning on July 31): Spain

* The SummerSam Kickoff Show will begin one hour early and can be viewed for free on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

