Would Kim Kardashian be expecting a child from Pete Davidson?

Someone said baby alert on the way? The American tabloids speculate about a possible pregnancy of Kim Kardashian who has been dating Pete Davidson for a few months, character of the Saturday Night Live Show. According to the most accredited rumors, Pete Davidson would have great desire to become a father and many are wondering if this means that there will soon be a newcomer in the house.

Pete Davidson is now 28 years old and has no children, while Kim Kardashian has had 4 children along with ex-husband Kanye West: Psalm, aged 3; Chicago, aged 4; Saint, 6 years old; North who is 9 years old and she is the older sister, soon destined to carry on the coolness DNA transmitted to her by her parents. The relationship between the influencer and her children is very close and she would not be surprised to think that she is ready to welcome a new life.

An anonymous source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Kim Kardashian feels about the prospect of having a fifth childcalming some rumors: “Kim is taking her career as a lawyer more and more seriously and isn’t necessarily planning to have more children right now.”

Kim Kardashian herself had let The Sun know that she is not ready to have another baby at the moment and that she wishes to live the story with Pete Davidson at cruising speed. “He realizes that Pete wants to be a dad and would never deny him this opportunitybut his aspirations are more oriented towards his work, his businesses and his children […] At some point, the age difference might get too big for her and Pete, but for now they’re taking each day as it comes and enjoying being together. “The two mean it, from the Met Gala cap to the social photos. , Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seem closer than ever, but there is still time for a baby.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Gilbert CarrasquilloGetty Images

