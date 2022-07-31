It came out less than 24 hours ago and is already trending on the PC platform. In addition, it is available at an incredible price.





The terrifying game that just came out and is already all the rage on Steam

ghost watchers was released today on the PC platform and it quickly amassed thousands of players, making it a trend. This title will be until next August 4, 2022, with an introductory offer: will be achieved with a 20% discountwhich leaves him in the incredible price of ARS$ 143.99. However, after this discount ends, the game will still be very cheap (ARS$179.99). According to the game developers, will add more content to the title in the not too distant futurewhich will be reflected in an increase in its price, so do not miss this opportunity to acquire it almost as a gift.

What is Ghost Watchers about, the new game that is trending on Steam

In this title of online cooperative horrormultiple players must enter scary abandoned houses to capture ghosts. To do this, they will first have to meet the spirit: what is his age, his humor, and other fundamental characteristics to know how to catch him. Users will have more than 20 tools to collect evidence and fight against the villains, which will be different types of ghosts and demons, from suicidal souls to vampires that slowly suck the blood of those who are nearby.

Ghost Watchers, the new horror game that breaks it on Steam







