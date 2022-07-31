The reason why Paola Espinosa gave a resounding NO when she was invited to Exatlón México

The Exathlon Mexico It has housed several of the most outstanding athletes in our country since the first season of the reality show, because to participate in this sports show it is essential to have the skill and strength of professional athletes.

That’s why the reality show has gotten closer with some of the athletes most outstanding of our country, however, it was recently announced that not all athletes are willing to accept the challenge of exathlon and join the reality show, as a new list leaked on social networks assured that TV Azteca approached various athletes and that they did not agree to join the sports show.

Related news

Paola Espinosa was one of the athletes who attracted the most attention, as reality fans assure that she could easily have won during the first season of the Exathlon Mexico.

Why did Paola Espinosa decide not to participate in the Exatlón México?

A publication of the media “Heraldo de México”, revealed that the possible reason why the Olympic diver decided to refuse to be part of the Exathlon MexicoIt was because the first season of the reality show was experimental, because never before had a reality show with professional athletes been presented on Mexican television.





To date, the real reasons why Paola Espinosa She decided to reject her participation in the first season of the reality show, but reality fans can’t help but wonder how different it would have been if the Mexican had decided to participate in the Exatlón.

In addition to Paola Espinosa, it was revealed that Adolfo el Bofo Bautista and Jorge Kahwaji were also invited to participate in the first installment of the Exathlon MexicoHowever, the reasons why the athletes decided not to participate in the reality show are also unknown.





The competition of exathlon It is not an easy task because specialized skills are required to be able to withstand all the sports circuits that athletes have to go through during their stay in the reality show, that is why only the best athletes They are invited to participate in the most successful sports reality show on TV Azteca.