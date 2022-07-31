The controversial home of Shakira in Barcelona: all the details

Ads

Shakira recently made headlines due to tax fraud allegations and her beautiful home in Barcelona is embroiled in the drama.

The singer was accused of defrauding the Spanish government of 14.5 million euros in taxes while living in Barcelona.

It is reported that he classified the Bahamas as his primary place of residence from 2012 to 2014, while the legal team insists it was actually Spain.

Shakira claims her innocence and has turned down a deal offered by the prosecution in her tax fraud case – and now she is one step closer to trial, her team confirmed.

So what do we know about Shakira’s dream home in Barcelona?

Shakira first bought the property in 2015 with her ex partner Gerard Piqué and they lived there with their children Sasha and Milan. After their separation, Shakira stayed in the house, and feeling how awesome it is inside her, we don’t blame her.

Shakira has a beautiful home

The home is worth $ 5.9 million and consists of 1,500 square feet of space. Inside are seven bedrooms, two kitchens, a swimming pool and a gym.

Located in the Pedralbes neighborhood, an affluent area, Shakira’s house is one of the best.

Interiors are ultramodern with the neutral-themed lounge, a cloud-like sofa, huge TV screen, and floor-to-ceiling windows. It has been furnished with cream colored pillows and a very soft carpet.

The star films inside her beautiful home

If you think this place sounds pretty stunning, wait until you discover the private island that Shakira owns in the Bahamas.

The singer shelled out $ 16 million for a corner of paradise, purchasing a 700-acre property that was jointly purchased by Shakira, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Spanish pop star Alejandro Sanz. Rumor has it it will be turned into a holiday retreat for other artists, which sounds like a dream.

