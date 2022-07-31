here we have the first smart retro Casio watch

If you liked the classic Casio F-91W, you should know that a manufacturer under the pseudonym ‘Pegor’ is looking for help and options to bring this impressive reissue with smart features to market.

A few days ago we were confirmed that Humane is developing the smartwatch of the future led by several former Apple employees, but since reality is always stranger than fiction today we have the opposite already become realityas an anonymous manufacturer under the nickname of Pegor has blew us away by reinventing the iconic Casio F-91W from 1989.

We start with the bad news, and that is that for now this is just a project called F91 Kepler and on which its creators are still working, actively seeking help to bring it to fruition and being able to market a renewed classic that we will undoubtedly want to have all the millennial geeks from around here

In fact, it is that Pegor has relaunched its creation with open licenses for both hardware and software for more developers to approach your project, which is based on modernize the classic Casio F-91W by equipping it with a new motherboard and an OLED screen in which to show us not only the time, but also notifications and information from the smartphone linked via Bluetooth.

The idea is brutal and I love it, so We start with the words of Pegor about its creation:

The F91 Kepler is a complete redesign of the classic Casio F-91W watch. This project completely replaces the original internal parts of the watch, and only keeps the case with the original design by adding an OLED screen and a Bluetooth-enabled MCU.

Pegor project ‘F91_Kepler’ repository (on GitLab)

As you will see in the images, Ryusuke Moriai’s original design remains because the casing is not touched, as confirmed by its creators, so the essential of the Casio F-91W is intact.

Also, the new OLED screen maintains similar graphics to those of the iconic house clock in Shibuya, in Tokyo, endowing it with greater intelligence thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity and the possibility of showing us calls, messages, notificationsalarms, an expanded calendar, and many more options, some of which are still under development.

For it, Pegor has designed a completely new board around a Texas Instruments CC2640 chip with Cortex-M3 nuclei, plus a few 3d printed anchors perfect for stuffing the new electronics into the old Casio F-91W casing.

The project started more than a year ago, although the creator claims to feel exhausted after so many efforts so he wants to open it up so that more people can participate and complete it. In fact, it is that right now there are features that don’t work yetsuch as the complementary app for the smartphone that does not exist yet or the buttons of the watch itself, of which only one is used for now because the creator had thought that the other would serve to activate the screen at will, being able to save battery up to autonomy 15 days.

So, about this project F91 Kepler of Pegor you can find the design files of the hardware, firmware and softwarestill unfinished, under permissive licenses from MIT.

Let’s see if they manage to bring it to term and we will see it appear on some platform of crowdfundingbecause other projects like Sensor Watch by Joey Castillo which also used the iconic Casio as a base They didn’t have too much travel either.in your case also keeping the original LCD screen and thus limiting your options.

And now repeat after me, I want one, I want one, I want one…! Right here We leave you all the information about the project in the GitLab of its creators:

