Fortnite Chapter 3: so you can earn more than 100 thousand XP in just minutes with this glitch | BattlePass | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The Battle Pass Fortnite offers a diverse collection of unique and exclusive cosmetic rewards that will only be available to those who level up. It sounds simple, but behind it there are a lot of hours of play adding experience points (XP) by eliminating opponents and climbing the ranking of standard Battle Royale games. Luckily, there is an option available that deserves your attention.

Keep in mind that the XP rate you can earn through Battle Royale is remarkably low, so you have to resort to other game modes and one of the most prominent in Fortnite are the “XP farms” in Creative Mode.

Please note that using some of the more complicated and incredibly efficient methods of earning XP, such as secret buttons and AFK farms, can lead to account bans.

By entering the code 0004-9661-9415 in the Creative Mode of Fortnite You will come across a map that has hidden XP buttons, which automatically add experience points to your character while you do nothing on the map.

The images shared by Milk Crate on YouTube shows where the points are and what are the instructions to get you about 100 thousand XP per game depending on the time you spend in the session.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3: Week 8 Challenges

Destroy 5 structures with a single shot from the Chainsaw (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Throw a fish into the water (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to an opponent with a weapon obtained by fishing (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal explosive damage while looking away (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Find the coolest player on the island (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to an opponent in a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking the horn (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Obtain consumable items (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage 30 meters away or more with Assault Rifles (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

