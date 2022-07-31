Chris Brown responds to the million dollar lawsuit against him

Chris Brown is battling an event planner who claims he retired from a scheduled benefit concert. The singer has been sued for over $ 1 million, but says the company violated his contract and is justified in withdrawing from the show. The lawsuit comes as Karrueche Tran’s ex is currently on tour to promote his latest project. It also comes months after a woman sued Brown for sexual assault.

Chris Brown is suing $ 1 million for canceling the concert

The “Run It” singer is accused of missing a benefit concert to help people affected by two hurricanes in 2021. LeJuan Bailey, owner and vice president of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, explained in detail at a press conference by as recently as his company has covered Brown’s fees for performance, travel accommodations and private aircraft claims. Bailey says her company amassed a $ 1.1 million account as a result, and Brown refuses to pay and that she canceled hours before the show.

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for the residents in need,” Bailey said at the conference, Hip Hop DX reports. “I’m shocked that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he didn’t show up to after we announced our show and sold the tickets.”

Brown was supposed to perform at Bailey’s “One Night Only Benefit Concert” in March for Hurricane victims Ida and Nicholas in Texas in Louisiana. The concert, which also included headliner Monica, was later canceled. People who bought tickets received a refund.

The singer responds and denies having saved a concert at the last minute

Brown denies Bailey’s account. TMZ spoke to Brown and confirms that Brown did not cancel the performance hours earlier, noting that he saw a letter that Brown’s legal team would email the event organizers on March 17 to withdraw from the performance.

According to Brown’s letter, Bryson Tiller was also expected to perform and was removed from the lineup without a replacement. Brown says it was a breach of contract he had in place and, as a result, he chose not to perform.

The letter appears to have been sent two days before the show and not during the sound check, which is when Bailey claims he found out he wouldn’t be on stage. Brown’s sources say both sides negotiated to resolve the ordeal. The singer reportedly offered to make a 6-figure donation to a Houston-based charity.

Brown is currently on tour promoting his Breezy album. He recently blew up the media for not covering his music and instead focused on legal issues. Reportedly, album sales for the project were not the best.

“An airy deluxe album of July 8th,” he wrote in his Instagram stories. “Not that it matters… IT SEEMS YOU ONLY INVEST IN NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS HAS PROBLEMS (THERE IS ALL THE WORLD). Chris leaves the album [crickets]. I’m back to my gangsta shit. IT IS BRAKING at all times. ” Brown is known for his alleged problems with women.

