Chris Brown responds to the million dollar lawsuit against him

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for the residents in need,” Bailey said at the conference, Hip Hop DX reports. “I’m shocked that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he didn’t show up to after we announced our show and sold the tickets.”

Brown was supposed to perform at Bailey’s “One Night Only Benefit Concert” in March for Hurricane victims Ida and Nicholas in Texas in Louisiana. The concert, which also included headliner Monica, was later canceled. People who bought tickets received a refund.

The singer responds and denies having saved a concert at the last minute

Brown denies Bailey’s account. TMZ spoke to Brown and confirms that Brown did not cancel the performance hours earlier, noting that he saw a letter that Brown’s legal team would email the event organizers on March 17 to withdraw from the performance.

According to Brown’s letter, Bryson Tiller was also expected to perform and was removed from the lineup without a replacement. Brown says it was a breach of contract he had in place and, as a result, he chose not to perform.

The letter appears to have been sent two days before the show and not during the sound check, which is when Bailey claims he found out he wouldn’t be on stage. Brown’s sources say both sides negotiated to resolve the ordeal. The singer reportedly offered to make a 6-figure donation to a Houston-based charity.

Brown is currently on tour promoting his Breezy album. He recently blew up the media for not covering his music and instead focused on legal issues. Reportedly, album sales for the project were not the best.

“An airy deluxe album of July 8th,” he wrote in his Instagram stories. “Not that it matters… IT SEEMS YOU ONLY INVEST IN NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS HAS PROBLEMS (THERE IS ALL THE WORLD). Chris leaves the album [crickets]. I’m back to my gangsta shit. IT IS BRAKING at all times. ” Brown is known for his alleged problems with women.

