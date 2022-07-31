Chris Brown responds to the million dollar lawsuit against him
Ads
Chris Brown is battling an event planner who claims he retired from a scheduled benefit concert. The singer has been sued for over $ 1 million, but says the company violated his contract and is justified in withdrawing from the show. The lawsuit comes as Karrueche Tran’s ex is currently on tour to promote his latest project. It also comes months after a woman sued Brown for sexual assault.
Chris Brown is suing $ 1 million for canceling the concert
The “Run It” singer is accused of missing a benefit concert to help people affected by two hurricanes in 2021. LeJuan Bailey, owner and vice president of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, explained in detail at a press conference by as recently as his company has covered Brown’s fees for performance, travel accommodations and private aircraft claims. Bailey says her company amassed a $ 1.1 million account as a result, and Brown refuses to pay and that she canceled hours before the show.