Beyoncé was in the studio when Kanye West recorded “All of the Lights” and helped producer The-Dream with the track after Kanye fell asleep.

Beyoncé and Kanye West are two artists known for creating hit songs that become pop culture moments. West’s 2010 song “All of the Lights” was one of those songs. And although Beyoncé herself isn’t featured in the song, she helped create the sound of the track.

Beyoncé saw Kanye West record ‘All of the Lights’

Hitmaking producer The-Dream worked with Kanye on “All of the Lights” as a co-writer. He reflected on the experience in an interview on Deep hidden meaning radio with Nile Rodgers.

“’All the lights,’ oh man, wow, ‘All the lights,’” he recalled. “I was doing 4 in New York for [Beyoncé]. We were working on 4 and Kanye accidentally came to the studio. And you didn’t know I was there and he said, ‘Oh, glad you’re here. I have something I want you to listen to and see if you can put a hook on this thing. ‘ I’m like, ‘Okay, good. Let me hear.’ And this trace has arrived. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’ I immediately understood exactly what I wanted to do, instantly. “

“So, we got the cabin up and running, got the engineer down, registered. And after the first take, which became the song you hear now, he said, ‘Nah, nah, nah, nah, try another one,’ ”Dream continued. “Like, ‘Okay. Everything is OK.’ I have another one. “Oh, try another one, Dream.” It’s like, ‘Okay.’ “

Soon, both The-Dream and Beyoncé realized that Kanye had fallen asleep on them.

“I liked number eight of the song I did. I look out, Kanye West is sleeping. And I’m like, I’m looking through the glass like, ‘Yo, is he sleeping?’ ”He said. “B is like, ‘Yeah, he’s a little dizzy.’ I say “What?” “

He helped The-Dream with the track while Kanye slept

Since his collaborator had fallen asleep, The-Dream needed help finishing the song. Beyoncé threw her two cents into her and suggested that he use the first take.

“She says, ‘Actually, Dream, the first hook, that was that.’ I was like, ‘I knew it. I knew it was that, ‘and so, that ended up being what Rihanna sings to this day, ”she said. “But it was so much fun. I’m on idea number eight. He sleeps from idea number three. “

The track was originally produced in 5 minutes

The-Dream worked the song as a writer, but the track itself was created by West and his longtime collaborator, Jeff Bhasker.

In a 2022 interview with Vlad TV, Bhasker looked back on his years of working with West, including creating “All the Lights”.

“[‘All of the Lights’] it just came in a flash of inspiration, ”he said. “I just walked into the room, lifted the keyboard and started [playing]. ” She played the rhythm of “All of the Lights” on the keyboard as West skipped and started adding drums and other accents.

The song formed quickly. “We did it in about five minutes,” Bhasker revealed.

