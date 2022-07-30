What is the ahuehuete and what is it used for? These are its uses in traditional medicine

The ahuehuete It is a tree with dark reddish bark, glossy green foliage, and thread-like leaves. It usually bears spongy, bluish-green fruits that, when ripe, release numerous seeds. Originally from Mexico, it is one of the most representative that occurs in tropical forests or thickets.

Its leaves are usually used in hot drinks such as tea or infusion and for years it has been part of the traditional medicine since several medicinal properties that have passed from generation to generation are attributed to it, being one of those home remedies that many ancient civilizations used to relieve ailments or health conditions.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker