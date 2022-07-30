What is the ahuehuete and what is it used for? These are its uses in traditional medicine

The ahuehuete It is a tree with dark reddish bark, glossy green foliage, and thread-like leaves. It usually bears spongy, bluish-green fruits that, when ripe, release numerous seeds. Originally from Mexico, it is one of the most representative that occurs in tropical forests or thickets.

Its leaves are usually used in hot drinks such as tea or infusion and for years it has been part of the traditional medicine since several medicinal properties that have passed from generation to generation are attributed to it, being one of those home remedies that many ancient civilizations used to relieve ailments or health conditions.

Related news

now that you know What is the ahuehuete and what is it for? within those classic preparations, it is time for you to know their applications specified as part of the traditional medicinel. Some of the elements of it were used in curious preparations that treat ailments and it is worth remembering some of these purposes.

Related news

Ahuehuete: uses within traditional medicine

According to the Digital Library of Traditional Medicine, the Taxodium montezumae Decne, scientific name of this tree, is recommended when suffering from diarrhea; drinking the decoction prepared with the leaves and the stem, as well as the fruits or bark of the same.

Their use in the treatment of sores with the decoction of the bark, leaves, fruits and shoots has also been one of its ways of using it. While the resin is used to heal wounds, ulcers, skin diseases, toothaches, gout, headaches and rheumatic-type pain.

The bark infusion is used as an emmenagogue, active ingredient, medicine or herbal remedy, as well as a natural diuretic. Other conditions in which its uses are applied medicinal are; hemorrhoids, dropsy, blood pressure, menstrual disorders, varicose veins, against skin diseases and heart conditions. It is also used as a tonic on the skin.

These are the main uses of ahuehuete in traditional medicine that have served as home remedies that ancient civilizations have practiced. It is worth mentioning that this type of practice should be used with great care, since there is really little scientific research on the possible benefits or contradictions that this curious tree could have when used as a natural way to treat some ailments.