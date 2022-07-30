Rumor: The games of the tracks that are missing to reach Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are filtered

We get an interesting detail related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Mario Kart and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

In this case, we have been able to learn that, as happened with the first round, it seems that the games from which they come have been leaked the clues that remain to be confirmed. With the second installment, what the dataminers found with the first has been confirmed, so if everything remains the same, the rest of the clues would come from the games that you have listed below (the ? are unknown and it seems that they could be new clues as has happened with Frozen Skies in the second installment):

Rock Cup: Tour, DS, GBA, 3DS

Moon Cup: Tour, GameCube, ?, 3DS

Fruit Cup: Tour, Wii, DS, ?

Boomerang Cup: Tour, GameCube, GBA, Tour

Feather Cup: Tour, Wii, GBA, Tour

Duplicerezas Cup: Tour, GameCube, SNES, ?

Acorn Cup: Tour, Wii, ?, ?

Pinchos Cup: Tour, GameCube, ?, Wii

Here is a showcase of all the cups with potential prefixes. We have not confirmed if it is grabbing this information from garbage data. pic.twitter.com/3yW46Ms1D5 — Fishguy6564 (@fishguy6564) March 17, 2022

We also remind you of the list of new tracks confirmed for the second installment officially:

Turnip Cup: Visit to New York/ New York Minute (Tour)

Mario Circuit 3 / Mario Circuit 3 (SNES)

Kalimari Desert / Kalimari Desert (N64)

Waluigi Pinball / Waluigi Pinball (DS) Champicopter Cup: Non-stop Sydney / Sydney Spring (Tour)

Snow Land / Snow Land (GBA)

Mushroom Gorge (Wii)

Frozen Skies / Sky-High Sundae (new)

For now there is nothing more confirmed, but we will be attentive to more details. What do you think about it? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

