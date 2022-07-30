Probable lineup of Chivas to host Pachuca on Matchday 6 of the 2022 Apertura

The rojiblancos have no more room for error at the start of the campaign, after five games without a win and just three goals scored.

Chivas de Guadalajara have had a week to forget with the turbulent start of the 2022 Opening Tournament where they accumulated their fifth game without winning last Wednesday against Querétaro and thinking that the only mission is to fight for the title, in this Day 6 match receiving Pachuca, coach Ricardo Cadena is obliged to get the victory on the Akron Stadium field.

The Sacred Flock will face the Tuzos this Saturday, July 30, with its full squad after the incorporation of Santiago Ormeño as his third reinforcement. But he will hardly be taken into account as a starter after his bitter debut against the Gallos Blancos, For this reason, the rojiblanco helmsman will make use of his offensive options such as José el Tepa González and Ángel Zadívar.

Chivas lineup against Querétaro

For this vital duel in the Pearl of the West and for the fourth time in the home contest, Cadena will modify again to try to take three fundamental pointsin your aspirations. Miguel Jiménez would play in goal; in defense Antonio Briseño with Gilberto Sepúlveda, Gilberto Orozco, Alan Mozo and Cristian Calderon; in midfield would be Fernando Beltrán, Fernando González and Sebastián Pérez; in front Alexis Vega with José Tepa González.

For Guadalajara it will not be an easy tournament due to the few incorporations they have achieved, but also because the work of Cadena is carefully observed by the board, Well, it should be remembered that the sports director, Ricardo Peláez also met with other coaches before giving the young Mexican strategist the permanenceeither and if the poor results prevail there could be news in the coming days.

Poll Do you like this lineup against Pachuca? Do you like this lineup against Pachuca? No, but there is no more 156 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

Chivas goes for its first victory in the Apertura 2022

Club Deportivo Guadalajara will face Pachuca this Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Akron Stadium, within the framework of Matchday 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Opening Tournament, a match that has been scheduled to start at 9:05 p.m. Central Mexico time and The broadcast will be carried out by the Afizzionados channel of the IZZI system live and exclusively.

Follow all the news from Chivas with our specialists

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!