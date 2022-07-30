Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

Today, Saturday, July 30, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3670 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Friday at 20.3626 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3626 – Sell: $20.3626
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $24,516 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.82 pesos, for $24.81 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

