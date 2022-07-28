VIRAL. Granny from Oaxaca surprises by her way of playing basketball on TikTok, they compare her to Jordan

A granny from oaxaca has become a star TikTokafter starring in a basketball game, in which she shows that age is not an impediment to becoming the best on your team.

The video that was shared on TikTok, by his grandson J Carlos, reaching more than 900 thousand reproductions; Meanwhile, users of the social network have applauded her way of playing and have compared her to the famous basketball player Michael Jordan.

The congratulations for scoring a basket and for his good performance on the field have not stopped and although the recording was shared a few days ago, it continues to accumulate reproductions and fame on social networks and they have even taken this moment as an inspiration to start doing exercise.

The now famous basketball granny has also been caught picking peaches, surprising some users who recognize the work she does in the field and when playing on a court.

Now the happy grandson of this grandmother, has begun to have followers and has been so accepted that he continues to share part of his family life in Chalcatongo of Hidalgo a town in the region Oaxacan Mixtec.

NBA in the Sierra Norte de Oaxaca

A few months ago, the basketball court in Ixtlan de Juarez revived, after being intervened at the initiative of the United States National Basketball League (NBA), this to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

This place is where the most important basketball tournament in Oaxaca is held and of course, during this celebration there was an exhibition by the Dunker Christon Stapleswho was excited to see children, youth and adults dedicated to this sport.

