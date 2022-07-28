Shawn Mendes’ Wonder Tour is suspended. Fans expected nothing more, but now bad news arrives. There will be no concerts. This was communicated by the Canadian singer himself from his Instagram account, also explaining the real reasons. “I need to take my time.” He was supposed to fly to North America and then to Europe but the tour was postponed.

Shawn Mendes, tour canceled due to health reasons

Many comments in support of the artist, who asks for a break.

Already at the beginning of the month, the 23-year-old had said that due to mental health problems he would have wanted to take a paua of at least 3 weeks and was thinking of postponing the concert on the 29th of the month, but now the final decision comes: all the dates are suspended.

“I have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America and UK / Europe“, with these few lines Shaw talks about his complicated situation. Like him, Justin Bieber some time ago decided to leave the scene to safeguard his health, an announcement that caused the artist’s fans to worry a lot. Mendes was hoping to make it back on stage, he and his team were ready and confident.

The apologies and the promises

“But right now I have to put my health as my first priority“, Mendes confesses. He feels sorry for the fans who were eagerly awaiting him, but he needs to stop. “I promise you I’ll be back as soon as I take the time to heal“. A press release that is full of likes and that ends with a thank you that the singer addresses to the fans for always being there by his side.