Ed Sheeran celebrates 100 million followers on Spotify

The one cut from Ed Sheeran is a very important milestone: the Halifax singer, at just 31 years old, became the first artist to reach altitude 100 million of followers on Spotify , the platform for music streaming. It was Ed Sheeran himself who made the announcement and not, as one might suppose, on social media. The English “red” was one of the youngest successful songwriters of his generation with pop and ballads rapidly climbing all the world charts. Shy and unfamiliar with the spotlight, Ed Sheeran transforms himself on stage with his guitar and brings out all the grit and energy he is capable of. Ed Sheeran can also boast another record, because in addition to being the artist most followed by him, he is also the most listened to: his album Equals tops the top 10 of international artists, ahead of the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

The announcement of the goal achieved

deepening





Ed Sheeran: the backstage of “2step”, shot in Kiev before the war

In 2022, the social era par excellence, it would be logical to assume and imagine that Ed Sheeran made the announcement through his highly followed profiles. On the other hand, communications, even institutional ones, now pass mainly from there. But no, the Halifax singer-songwriter wanted to amaze once again and instead of using social media, now almost abused and used as an agency tool, he tried to be alternative and to surprise his fans. How? Before taking the stage to begin the Brussels concert, the singer-songwriter went around the King Baudouin Stadium from the Belgian capital wearing an evocative t-shirt: “Ask me about my 100 million followers on Spotify”. He showed it to the technicians and operators who were filming the backstage of the event and the scene was also filmed by his staff who, immediately after the clamor generated by that shirt, decided to share the clip also on social networks where, inevitably , the post did the full of likes and consents. Faced with a talent as crystalline as that of Ed Sheeran, few have questioned his climb to success when the singer-songwriter began to appear on the international scene. For many, however, the real obstacle could have been his character, even though Ed Sheeran has always shown that one can be kind, shy and polite in real life but a real star on stage, in front of tens of thousands of people.