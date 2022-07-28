Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 27

During this morning of July 27, 2022, this is the behavior of the main cryptocurrencies like Bitcointhe main one against international currencies in the financial markets.

Registered in a bearish period, the trend of the first cryptocurrency to be launched is negative and from the 22 thousand dollars where it was recently positioned, the token currently reaches 20 thousand 900 and is falling.

Bitcoin price this July 27, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 21 thousand 428.40

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 439 thousand 492.11

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 94 million 929 thousand 970.84

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 806 thousand 834.94

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 19 million 740 thousand 063.65

Bitcoin in euros: 21 thousand 175.61

Ethereum price this 27 of July from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 488.59

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 30 thousand 502.52

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 6 million 587 thousand 457.33

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 470.12

Dogecoin price this July 27, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.063

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.29

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 279.35

Dogecoin in euros: 0.062

In case you are looking to make investments in the sector, it is best that you inform yourself well about the market and if you are going to make operations, it is better to consult in real time the evolution of the cryptoactives that interest you since their high volatility deserves that you take care your capital of this risk.

