Belgian artist Stromae with pop star Camila Cabello in Mon Amour!

Critically acclaimed Belgian artist STROMAE releases the new single “MON AMOUR”, an amazing summer collaboration with Cuban-born world pop star CAMILA CABELLO.

Produced by STROMAE’s younger brother – Luc Van Haver – and originally featured on the third studio album titled “Multitude”, this collaboration takes the song to a more carefree dimension, where CAMILA’s sensual voice blends seamlessly with STROMAE’s baritone vocals. .

It was at the Met Gala held in New York City earlier this year that STROMAE and CAMILA met. To STROMAE’s surprise, CAMILA confessed her love for her for the latest album “Multitude”, in particular for “Mon amour”. Without batting an eye, STROMAE suggested we try to work together and this fantastic collaboration was born.

The song is accompanied by a bizarre video clip, directed by Julien and Quentin. Set in “Villa Mon Amour”, a fantasy reality show in which the participants do not hesitate to use all their resources to win. Friendship, seduction and betrayal are inevitable. “Far from making fun of reality shows,” explains Luc Van Haver. “The reference is only used to bring out the most comic and light part that Stromae sings in his songs … on the other hand, in these participants there is a bit of each of us”.

Last spring STROMAE released the third studio album “Multitude”, which in Italy was the best-selling international album in the week of release.

The album was critically acclaimed, particularly by prestigious publications such as The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR as well as countless other publications and respected critics. The twelve-track masterpiece was composed by STROMAE, produced by his creative label Mosaert, and contains the recent singles “Santé”, “L’enfer” and his latest production “Fils De Joie”. “Multitude” is available on digital CD and vinyl, including Universal Music’s special colored version for D2C.

STROMAE continues to conquer audiences from all over the world in its sold out tour which, last July 20, also made a stop in Italy on the occasion of the Milan Summer Festival in front of over 16,000 spectators.

A unique, refined and elegant show, worthy of an international artist who has made creativity, in all its forms, his great strength.

STROMAE will return to Italy in 2023, for a single date at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome scheduled for May 16.