All you need to know about the Justin Bieber concert in Lucca

Justin Bieber is ready to return live with his Justice World Tour and nothing less than from Italy will do it. The Canadian pop star is expected at Lucca Summer Festival, Sunday 31 July. Here are all the most important anticipations on the concert

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news After postponing – in early summer – several dates of his Justice World Tourdue to some complications of Ramsay Hunt syndrome that paralyzed half of his face, the Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is now ready to resume its rich live tour around the world. And to start off with a flourish he has chosen Italy where the artist will play the next one Sunday 31 July. The music appointment is for 7:30 pm at Lucca Summer Festival of Viale Carducci in Lucca. Here are all the previews.

Justin Bieber in concert in Lucca with the Justice World Tour deepening



Justin Bieber with paralyzed face: “I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome”. VIDEO The countdown for the return of Justin Bieber on stage, now ready to travel the world again along with all the music of his Justice World Tour (the name of the tour refers to that of the singer’s latest album, Justice, released in March 2021). After a long stop at concerts, this time not due to the distance from Covid-19, but to some complications of the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which hit the Canadian pop star paralyzing half his face – Justin Bieber he told it in a video posted on social media on June 10 – the singer is expected in Italy to the Lucca Summer Festival in Viale Carducci in Lucca, the next one Sunday 31 July for an exciting, but also gritty concert that will begin at the first light of sunset, at 19:30. After the only Italian summer date, Justin Bieber will continue with his rich calendar of concerts that will cross some of the most important European, South American, Asian and oceanic locations throughout 2022, before seeing him again in our Peninsula in January 2023 when, again on the occasion of Justice World TourJustin Bieber will play on a double date in Casalecchio di Reno (27 and 28 January 2023).

The possible lineup of the Justin Bieber concert in Lucca deepening



Justin Bieber is better, the tour restarts from Lucca on July 31st Although no official news has yet been released on the evening schedule for the concert of Justin Bieber to the Lucca Summer Festival, Sunday 31 Julyand given the creative nature of the singer in always wanting to offer unique and inimitable shows, here is a first taste of the songs that the Canadian singer-songwriter could play in Italy, among unreleased songs from the latest album Justice and old hits. There possible ladder of the Justin Bieber concert in Lucca: Somebody Hold On Deserve You Holy Where Are U Now What Do You Mean? Yummy Hold Tight Love Yourself Off My Face Confident All That Matters Honest Sorry Love You Different As I Am Ghost Lonely 2 Much Intentions Attention Boyfriend Baby Peaches Anyone

What happens in Lucca for the arrival of Justin Bieber SEE ALSO All videos about music and concerts With the arrival of Justin Bieber in the Tuscan town of Luccafor the concert of Justice World Tour scheduled for Sunday 31 July, some are planned – as already announced by the local administration major changes to mobility. More in detail: From 7:00 am on Saturday 30 July, the entire area of ​​Viale Carducci used for the Lucca Summer Festival shows will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, with the exception of those who have an entrance pass. At the same times, the San Paolino exit and the San Concordio pedestrian underpass will also be closed (accessible until 8.30 pm for the handicapped only). The curtain of the walls will also be closed to traffic. From 8:00 am on Sunday 31 July, Porta San Pietro will be closed to vehicular traffic, with a ban on parking and transit also in the area between piazzale Risorgimento and via Montanara, as well as near the station in viale Giusti. From 29 July to 2 August the rest and parking areas in Viale Carducci will be reserved exclusively for the organization of the concert.

Music Concerts and festivals in July 2022 The rich summer festival of musical shows continues among the latest indoor dates in the halls and the numerous open-air shows at the festivals. Here are the best concerts scheduled for July 2022 in Italy With the arrival of July, summer finally comes to life and with it too rich concert season and Italian festivals in the most beautiful and evocative open-air locations of the Peninsula. And if it is the event that is the host Rock in Rome – which brings back to the capital all the best of rock music and more – e Milan Summer Festivalhere there will be surprises not even in Gardone Riviera (Tener A Mente), Lucca (Lucca Summer Festival), Collegno (Flowers Festival), Bari (Lucus Festival), Eolie (Eolie Music Fest) and many others Do not miss the rich calendar of live appointments with Achille Lauro. The Roman singer and performer promises unforgettable concerts in a whole new line-up, accompanied by the sound of the Electric Orchestra. From 3 to 23 July he will play in 12 shows throughout Italy. There is no shortage of stops in Nichelino, Milan, Bologna, Rome, Taormina, Naples, Florence Busy between the recordings of X-Factor and the success of his new single Broken Bonesat release on June 16, too Rkomi continues to be one of the great protagonists of these months of all Italian live shows. The Milanese rapper will play in Brescia (05/07), L’Aquila (15/07), Caserta (16/07), Jesolo (18/07), Bologna (19/07), Orvieto (21/07), San Salvo (25/07) and Rome (30/07)