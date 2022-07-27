Bella Hadid transforms into a cyborg butterfly for the NFT collection CY-B3LLA. VIDEO

The top model of Palestinian and Dutch origins is carrying out her first project in the Metaverse and among her first avatars the insects she has a real passion for could not be missing edited by Vittoria Romagnuolo

The journey into virtual reality on the NFT platform (non-fungible token) CY-B3LLAcreated by Bella Hadid in the Metaverse, it begins with a chapter entirely devoted to Japana goal confirmed in the last posts of the official Instagram profile of the ultra-technological project of the supermodel – CY-B3LLA, in fact – intending to create a meta-community around its virtual version.

The top of Israeli origins is the protagonist of a teaser that anticipates the arrival, soon, of the CY-B3LLA collection inspired by butterfly theme, a reason very dear to Gigi Hadid’s sister. In the short clip, the model’s virtual alter ego is a hybrid cyborg of a butterfly, complete with colorful wings. The video, dreamy and mysterious, intrigued fans even more.

Bella Hadid, debut as an actress in the third season of Ramy When Bella Hadid presented the innovative CY-B3LLA project on the NFT platform, she specified that this is only the beginning of a path that will lead her directly into the futurea better time than the present in which peace, love, compassion and meaningful connections will reign between human beings. The idea behind the purchase of a Hadid NFT, unique and limited number digital goods that start from detailed scans of the model’s real body, is to arrive at real super-exclusive encounters that the 25-year-old is committed to organizing with her best fans. Even this collection, therefore, would be aimed at a special event in the real world, the CY-B3LLA GALA, whose access is regulated by a pass that is obtained with the purchase of CY-B3LLA avatars.

Show Bella Hadid: “I retouched my nose at the age of 14”. PHOTO In a recent interview with Vogue USA, the supermodel (sister of the equally famous Gigi), confesses to having resorted to cosmetic surgery at the age of 14. Her choice that she regrets: ‘I should have kept the nose of my ancestors’. In the gallery, the photos of her that portray her from the beginning of her brilliant career to today Bella Hadid on the streets of the West Village in New York during a photo break, in the photo the supermodel is 19 years old, she is at the beginning of her successful career. Her career is also marked by some mental disorders caused by Lyme disease that she is suffering from and which she talked about sharing her insecurities about her with fans. Furthermore, in the recent interview with Vogue USA you spoke about the use of cosmetic surgery at the age of 14. Choice you regret today. Find out in the gallery how Bella Hadid has changed, from the dream of becoming a rider to aesthetic retouching, the supermodel is today among the highest paid on the world fashion scene The super model in spite of herself had to give up her lifelong dream: to become a professional rider. She also gave up the opportunity to participate in the Olympics due to symptoms of Lyme disease.

Butterflies, a beloved symbol of the supermodel SEE ALSO All fashion videos The city of Tokyo and the universe full of inspirations to which it is linked, including, mainly, manga, anime and cosplay, is the ideal starting point for the journey in ten destinations in the world in which the virtual versions of Hadid will move, all made for the NFT platform. The other cities will be revealed every seven days between July and September.

For the Japanese stage, Hadid is brought back to life in the laboratory e regenerates own like a butterfly. Butterflies are a very present symbol in the model’s life to the point that an emoticon with the insect has been present for years in the biographical note of her official social profiles.

The supermodel, who has changed her appearance in recent years also resorting to some aesthetic retouching and a rhinoplasty, interventions also allowed in some interviews, is very familiar with the concept of transformation and rebirth linked to the extraordinary insects she is very fascinated by. Butterflies were also the main decorative element of her birthday cake in 2018 and have since become a recurring theme for her professional activities as well.

