Solari, former America coach, asks Real Madrid to take care of Fidalgo

Santiago Solariformer coach of América, recommended that Real Madrid “take care” of Álvaro Fidalgo, a former merengue player, and commented that the stadium will be filled thanks to “the support of Latinos for América in the United States.”

“The field will be full, for sure, because of the support of Latinos for America in the United States. Personally, it will be a lot of fun because I know almost all of them.” Santiago Solariformer coach of America and Real Madrid, in an interview with Brand in Spain.

The Argentine coach recalled that in the ranks of the Eagles is Alvaro Fidalgoa merengues academy graduate that he himself brought to the America and has become an idol of the azulcremas.

“I wouldn’t take my eyes off a madridista, Alvaro Fidalgo. He has done very, very good things since he arrived. He adapted to a different type of football, he took over the dressing room and is a leader on the pitch. He is a figure of Mexican soccer, so much so that he has been selected for the All Star Game. I am proud, and Real Madrid should be proud to see how one of their own, with the values ​​that the club instilled in him, has broken with all prejudices and has won over the Mexican fan. Real Madrid has one of its own there,” commented the former coach of the Eagles.

Santiago Solari with his fingers up EFE

América and Real Madrid will meet in the United States, on a tour that both teams are doing, and in which the Águilas have faced teams like the Chelsea Y Manchester City

“It will be entertaining because, belonging to different continents, it is not usual for them to face each other. They make it the biggest in the history of soccer with the most popular in all of Central America and North America,” said former America coach Santiago Solari, who is waiting for an opportunity to return to soccer.