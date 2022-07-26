China locks up employees of companies like Huawei, Foxconn and DJI in their factories to stop the covid

Photo : Lyu Hu ( Shutterstock )

Once again, technology and manufacturing workers will be banned from leaving their employers’ premises for a period of time in a bid to keep production going while the spread of COVID-19 is blocked in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, according to a report from BloombergNews. The government is putting some of its largest companies on “closed loop” in response to the latest wave of Covid-19 cases. Employee movements and contacts with people outside their workplaces are significantly restricted.

The restrictions appear to apply to many of the city’s 100 largest corporations, including tech giants such as telecommunications company Huawei, iPhone maker Foxconn and chipmaker SMIC. Gizmodo was unable to verify the Shenzhen government notice referenced by Bloomberg, though South China Morning Post reported similarly that a closed-loop strategy began in Shenzhen on Sunday and will continue for the next seven days, according to “unnamed industry sources with knowledge of the local government directive.”

From the China Morning Post:

The move to a closed-loop mode of operation, which involves control measures such as locking workers inside an enclosure and conducting daily nucleic acid tests, remains the gold standard for factories on the continent to keep production running. , while reducing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The outlet further reported that the strategy is only being implemented on company campuses with worker housing and manufacturing facilities. Nevertheless, reports on previous closures described workers forced to sleep on factory floors. This is not the first time that technology and manufacturing employees in China have been banned from leaving their workplaces in recent months. The Tesla factory in Shanghai, along with other manufacturers in the city, operated in closed circuit in april.

Spokespeople for Huawei, SMIC and Shenzhen did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment. In an emailed statement, Foxconn Technology Group said: “Operations are normal at the Foxconn campus in Shenzhen. The government’s epidemic prevention policy is being followed to ensure both the health and safety of employees and the optimal work of production lines.”

Shenzhen is a technology and manufacturing hub. The city of nearly 12.6 million people is home to numerous headquarters, factories, and facilities of well-known national and international technology corporations, including drone maker DJI, social media company Tencet, and ZTE Corp. The city, often compared to Silicon Valley, reported 21 new cases of covid on Monday according to local health commissionand 19 cases altogether on sunday . All mainland China reported 966 new virus cases on Sunday.