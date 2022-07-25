The memes of Dani Alves watching Pumas on TV

The Matchday 4 of the BBVA MX League closed with the crossing between the Cougars Y Pachucasame as promised goals Y emotionsbut it ended in a tie at 0 goals. It is commented on social networks that Daniel Alves he saw to its equipment by TV Y ‘ended up asleep, so the memes They did not forgive this situation.

It is expected that Daniel Alves soon you can do your debutbecause after being presented in The quarryeverything would be ready for us to see it appear in the University Olympic or other stage of BBVA MX Leagueas long as you fix your documents.

Until that moment arrives, the college picture visited the Hidalgo Stadium at the culmination of J4duel that was even but lacked emotions, because there was no goal.

It is said that now that it is well established in Mexico, Dani Alves saw East meeting on the TV and that could be repenting of Come to Mexicobecause ‘he is realizing the level there is’, according to the memes.

“Poor Dani Alves, he lost 2 hours of his life watching Pumas”, Dani Alves already knows what it is to see his team and fall asleep”, “you still have time to break the contract and continue in Europe”, “Run Dani, get out of this league”, was read on social networks.

Obviously all of these phrases were teasing for him Brazilian and what we saw in the match against Pachuca, plus not a real opinion of himbecause as usually happens every day, there is an event that goes viral and unleashes the memes in social networks.

While Dani Alves wakes upyou can laugh with these memesbecause the creativity of the Mexican fans was taken to another level. Cougars will play its next game in the middle of the week against Mazatlan and maybe have more fun if you play instead of watch the duel on TV.

The best memes of Dani Alves in the Pumas vs. Pachuca