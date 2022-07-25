Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson’s entry to the panel

The star of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnsonmade a shocking entrance to the Hall H presentation of the DC Extended Universe blockbuster at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Footage of the actor’s arrival appeared on Twitter. It begins with a dark, smoke-filled stage lit briefly by flashes of light, programmed to coincide with the sound effects of thunder and dialogue of Kent Nelson/ Doctor Fate by Pierce Brosnan. The explosive music then swells, before Dwayne Johnson appears in costume as Black Adam standing on a raised platform in front of a screen full of lightning. “Hall H, you have been warned: the DC Universe will never be the same again “he says as he momentarily disappears behind another cloud of smoke.

The presentation was part of the panel of the Warner Bros. SDCC and included a question and answer session with director Jaume Collet-Serra and Johnson co-stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell. It also debuted with a new Black Adam trailer filled with unreleased footage, including the highly anticipated showdown between the antihero and the Justice Society of America.

The new DC movie will arrive in October and promises to draw heavily from the comics world to tell the story of Black Adam. The ancient warrior with Egyptian deity powers will have to deal directly with the Justice League of America, DC’s first superhero group.

The cast of Black Adam

Black Adam will be directed by Jaume Collett-Serra, who previously worked with Dwayne Johnson on Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Next to the action-star we find Pierce Brosnan: the ex 007 seems to have a central role in the role of Doctor Fate. But we also see Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. There will also be Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest fans rejoice) as Adrianna Tomaz. In addition, Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui in roles not yet revealed. In Italy the film will be released on October 20, 2022.