Mohamed says yes to the Mexican team and Martino’s departure is signed

Mohamed is a candidate to replace Martino

July 23, 2022 11:55 p.m.

Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed was dismissed from Atlético de Mineiro in Brazil and now wants to return to Mexico. One of his options would be to take the Mexican team.

In an interview for ESPN, Antonio Mohamed at the time pointed out that the Mexican National Team would be one of the most important challenges in his career and that he would accept it with full responsibility if that opportunity comes.

More Mexican soccer news:

*The hypocrisies in the Tri are over, Guardado reveals why they vetoed CH14

*He cut short Jiménez’s career, now karma reaches David Luiz in Brazil

On the other hand, the position of Gerardo Martino would be in doubt for the 2026 World Cup, beyond the fact that at the beginning there was the support of Femexfut and the owners of the teams. Now they would be the ones who would seek the exit from him.

Is Mohamed the ideal to replace Martino?

According to the journalist Felipe Morales, Gerardo Martino’s signature of resignation is the one that has been requested the most in recent months within the national team, so once the World Cup in Qatar is over it is evident that the father would not continue and Antonio Mohamed would be the first option.