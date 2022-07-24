He was the heir to the 10 in the Tri, but for a woman he spoiled his career

July 24, 2022 11:38 a.m.

He put aside his career and professionalism and all for a woman. He was the heir to the number 10 jersey of the Mexican National Team because he had the talent to wear it, but the excesses after a heartbreak made him plummet.

A player with a good touch, with a goal and unusual characteristics for the average Mexican soccer player and that is why he was able to make a long career in European soccer, however all that came to ruin due to excesses and indiscipline.

And it is that Giovani dos Santos had everything to succeed and in his time of courtship with the singer Belinda he demonstrated it, because he was inspired. Hence, between the years 2006, when they met in Barcelona, ​​to 2010 when they ended the relationship, it was Gio’s most productive time.

How did you spoil your career?

After the breakup came the embarrassing passages of indiscipline, parties, excesses, alcohol and other distractions for the then Giovani who was looking for any means to overcome lovesickness. This brought down his professional career in the fut.